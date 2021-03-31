Biden’s climate policies are not worth the effort
There’s a moral imperative to pass this planet to our children in better shape than we found it. But what the Biden administration is doing will harm America’s future.
Factcheck.org studied claims surrounding the Paris Climate Agreement goals and wrote, “The climate modeling nonprofit Climate Interactive found that national contributions made by United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change parties to date, which include the Paris Agreement pledges, would result in roughly 3.3 celsius of warming above pre-industrial levels by 2100. That’s compared with 4.2 celsius of warming for business as usual.”
So, the net result is a reduction of 0.9 Celsius. Of course, others have different results but none claim any significant reduction in global temperatures.
Against this, President Biden pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions between 57 percent and 63 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. This policy will indisputably harm our manufacturing sector’s global competitiveness and cost Americans jobs.
The world’s largest polluter, China, can pollute to its heart’s content until 2030. By that time our manufacturing sector will likely be decimated.
The kicker? China negotiated the ability to tap into a $100 billion annual fund to assist them in becoming more green. That fund is subsidized by American taxpayers.
Dave Smith
Friendswood
Why wasn’t Mayor Brown wearing a mask at parade?
Truly happy to see Galveston Mayor Craig Brown give Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver and Ball High graduate Mike Evans a key to the city; however, I saw both the mayor and Evans not wearing a mask and standing less than 6 feet apart during the celebration parade.
So, question: Do we no longer wear a mask at a sanctioned event, following the lead of our maskless mayor?
Judy Smith
La Marque
Editor’s note: To the best of the photographer’s recollection and based on out-take photos, Brown was wearing a mask before he began speaking at the event.
Join me in voting for trustees who will benefit CCISD
Clear Creek Independent School District has a new superintendent, Eric Williams, with a superstar track record. Williams will, I am confident, faithfully execute the vision of the board of trustees.
The district’s future, and its students, will best be served by trustees who have the pulse and trust of parents who value traditional approaches to schooling. Christine Parizo and Jonathan Cottrell are challenging two sitting district trustees in Jay Cunningham and Jennifer Broddie, respectfully.
As a parent of two district students, and a former Galveston Independent School District trustee, I think they’re the best choices in their respective races and will get my vote.
Parizo and Cottrell will best safeguard district tax dollars and the traditional approach to schooling that secured the district’s stellar reputation.
Norman Pappous
League City
