I always intended to vote for Craig Brown for mayor because in the six years he's been my city council member, he's been immediately responsive to all of my inquiries on a myriad of topics.
I've observed him to be a thoughtful member of the council, always attentive at meetings and well-versed on all sides of different issues.
Had I had any doubts about voting for Craig, they would've been put to rest after his actions as mayor pro tem during Galveston's recent hurricane scare.
He made a difficult call early enough for Galveston residents to make decisions about how to best protect their property and their families and worked round-the-clock during this emergency. He acquitted himself well on national newscasts — I was proud to have him represent my city.
So now, having seen Craig at work as mayor under exceptionally difficult circumstances, we can all vote for him with assurance.
Susan Syler
Galveston
I totally concur, Susan! I've been a home owner here for about 12 years and Dr. Brown has been the best council person I've ever had here in District 2. He responds to all questions and comments and takes everything into consideration in make decisions. I can't wait to see him as Mayor Brown!
