I was struck by the juxtaposition of two front-page articles ("Peninsula hearing draws crowd, opposition to barrier" and "Barrier talk causes real estate market uncertainty," The Daily News, Dec. 16) regarding the controversy about the Bolivar Peninsula proposed barrier. However, neither piece addressed the common thread of climate change’s influence on the increasing intensity of extreme events such as hurricanes and flooding.
Last month, the federal government’s National Climate Assessment reinforced our scientific evidence that our Earth’s climate is now changing faster than at any point in the history of modern civilization, primarily as a result of human activities. Furthermore, the report warns that extreme weather and climate-related events in the U.S. are worsening, as well as the salient economic and health impacts of climate change.
We must address the root cause of climate change and transition to clean, renewable energy sources and other common sense solutions. Any attempt to “future-proof” the Gulf Coast with a coastal barrier is like trying to make time stand still. Our lives, health, economy, coastal island life and future generations depend on addressing climate change now.
Dorothy G. Perri
Galveston
