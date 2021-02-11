If, after watching the impeachment trial, you still cannot support convicting Trump for his role in the insurrection, then you're not a conservative.
You're a Republican.
John Cobarruvias
Houston (Clear Lake)
(5) comments
John Cobarruvias, after hearing one side you have made up your mind. Have you ever been on a jury? If so, you should remember the judge's admonition to hear BOTH SIDES before passing judgement. But I suspect you won't even bother to hear Trump's lawyers.
I was at work so instead of seeing the House Managers on television or cable I heard them on NPR radio in the museum office while working. Despite one-side sided commentary from NPR they both concluded there would not be a guilty charge from 2/3 of the Senate.
As for myself, I'll wait until both sides are heard. That seems fair. But you've already made up your mind. That's not intellectually honest.
I'm not a Republican but as a Conservative Christian, I vote for the most Conservative candidate. Donald Trump earned my vote. He may not be Conservative but his agenda is.
John Cobarruvias, based on your previous writings, you're no Conservative. So who are you to judge?
This author is a typical Radical Leftist who feels impowered to tell, or assign to others a title or a name! They use to do that to the SLAVES long ago. They would look at one and say, .. you [censored]...your name is MEEDE! ...or Lucritia Borgia! You over "thar" ... "yo" name is "Fiddler!"
Personally I know who I am, the Word Of God defines me, I don't need a LEFTIST XI JINPING supporter telling me who I am![wink]
I'm tired of you liberals telling me who I am and what I should think. You have proved you don't know what in the #%&@ you are talking about! E G Wiley
