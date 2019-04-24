Is it a coincidence that the population of frantic migrants fleeing beloved homelands has increased at the same time as a new administration de-emphasizes diplomacy — "downsizing" government, but in the diplomatic arena?
These last two years, two presidential visits to Latin America have been canceled, and a presidential abdication of our leadership to the region cemented by non-attendance at the Summit of the Americas, which was started by the U.S. in 1994.
Financial aid to the countries for counter-corruption was conditional on results. This required presence of U.S. representatives to make sure implementation was achieved. By May 2013, President Barack Obama had made six trips to Latin America, and Joe Biden was visiting more frequently and extensively. The Americas Quarterly, December 2018, tells specific progress made.
The stability of this region was seen as a huge priority, and the severity of the consequences of inaction was recognized.
In the meantime, China isn't hiding behind its antiquated Great Wall anymore, and is heavily invested in Latin America, especially Panama, with the canal. We hope its presence continues to be just positive, but with presidential lack of interest in the region, how would we know?
Julia Walker
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.