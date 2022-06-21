In response to Sally Robinson’s column ("There are clear steps toward achieving gun safety," The Daily News, June 15,2022): Texas conservatives, and gun owners in general, would have more confidence that gun control would stop at gun safety if Texas Democrats hadn’t selected Beto O’Rourke, everyone’s favorite Celtic Hispanic, as their hoped-for next governor.
While he encouraged AR-15 ownership and responsible use in 2018, he later changed his mind and now wants to force gun confiscation.
That’s right: door to door confiscation by law enforcement for those who won’t “sell” their rifles to the government.
How his campaign can ludicrously claim it supports Second Amendment rights while itching to seize legal weapons is a circle only the hopelessly befuddled Beto seems to be able to square.
Conservatives are rightly skeptical the commonsense solutions Robinson suggests inexorably lead to nonsense solutions from those who seem unable to grasp that laws are only obeyed by the law-abiding.
If we need money for better mental health care, I suggest we stop sending it to Ukraine in $40 billion bundles, thus saving Ukrainian, Russian and American lives.
For history has clearly shown, it's governments that are the true mass murderers we should fear.
Obama provided guns to the Mexican drug cartels in Operatiion Fast and Furious..
Biden withdrawal from Afghanistan armed the Taliban. (M4 and M16 rifles, M24 sniper rifle systems, and M2 .50 caliber machine guns, etc.)
Democrats are quick to arm America's enemies.
