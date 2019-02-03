Please mark April 26 on your calendar and plan to join us at the Dickinson Historical Society’s 16th annual Wine & Roses — Taste of the Town Gala scheduled on that date.
Hurricane Harvey put a damper on our festivities last year so we’re happy to announce that it will take place again at the Dickinson Knights of Columbus Hall from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Our virtuoso entertainer, Mickey Hobbs, will be back for your listening and dancing enjoyment. Arrangements are underway with local restaurants to ensure fabulous food for your gastronomical tasting pleasures, and of course, libations for sipping will be available.
Chairmen, Kit Schulte and Joan Malmrose are gathering items for a fantastic silent and live auction, the proceeds of which go toward the expenses of the Historic Dickinson Railroad Depot and Museum which sustained Harvey damage to the display cases.
Sounds like a great reason for a fun evening, so mark April 26 and plan to attend as we look forward to seeing you at the gala.
If you're interested in a sponsorship, have items to donate for the auction, or for more information, please call 281-534-4367 or email dhs@ci.dickinson.tx.us.
Mary Dunbaugh
President, Dickinson Historical Society
