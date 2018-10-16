Kerry Pettijohn is running for judge of Galveston County Court of Law No. 2. Having worked with Kerry at the former La Marque Independent School District, I can assure you that she will do an excellent job from the bench.
If you're hoping for a judge with a sense of integrity, fairness, commitment and respect, you must cast your vote for Kerry Pettijohn. Kerry will show impartiality tinged with empathy. She's a thoughtful decision-maker, who will truly ensure justice for all.
This world that we live in today will only improve if we take an active role in our voting process. So, please, vote in our upcoming election — and remember to cast your vote for Kerry Pettijohn.
Eileen Townsend
La Marque
