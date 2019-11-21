This November, during National Family Caregivers Month, we recognize the impact of caregiving and honor the more than 16 million Americans caring for someone with Alzheimer’s.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, in 2018, caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias provided an estimated $18.5 billion hours of unpaid assistance, a contribution to the nation valued at $234 billion.
To put this number in perspective, this is 10 times the total revenue of McDonald’s in 2017.
I'm one of these caregivers. My mother is living with Alzheimer's disease, and I believe for the sake of future generations we must find a cure.
This month, take time to think about how you can support a caregiver you know. Ask for a list of errands that need to be run, spend time with the person with dementia, so that their caregiver can have a break, and educate yourself about the disease — the more you know, the easier it will be to help.
Reach out to the Alzheimer’s Association to learn more and how to get involved. These small gestures can make a big difference.
Susan Leining
Santa Fe
