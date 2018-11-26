Ike and Harvey were vicious. I cleaned and remodeled six buildings in the downtown area. Credit should be given to the builders of these Victorian buildings, whose experience with previous storm surge gave them them answer; mitigation.
The brick, concrete and hardwood walls and floors were easy to clean. The building code shouldn't allow sheetrock or common insulation on the first floor. The multi-billion dollar dike will not avenge Mother Nature. Repeat: will not avenge.
Save the Federal Emergency Management Agency our money. The old guys already figured this one out. FEMA could give part of that dike money to the insurance company to pay for our content policies. A portion of the money could go to the feasibility guys, you know: some money for the consultants over God.
New everything for everybody. Commercial property owners could be covered too, in case they get flooded or looted, or both. FEMA and the insurance company could make everybody whole plus, not just the people with no insurance.
Neil Bronstein
Galveston
