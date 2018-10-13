More of the same — not any more sane; I trust women in particular will vote accordingly.
The events of the past couple of weeks just demonstrate what so many have unbelievably become comfortable with. With all of the supposed outrage over efforts to prevent the complete polarization of the Supreme Court, it seems that many have forgotten that the reason that judges with demonstrably partisan records are only now being nominated is that Mitch McConnell changed the threshold for the filibuster.
Historically, nominees enjoyed bipartisan support because the higher threshold prevented consideration of activist judges. Add to that more hypocrisy from Senators that trumpeted outrage about the attack on a man's character when hours before, many were grappling with the credibility of the accuser. Going on and on about a "fair process" and not a week later, guess who is outright insulting a woman who came forward and chanting "lock her up" about yet another woman who did nothing wrong?
What was the purpose of hiding behind the female questioner if you end up doubling down on the attack the female victim strategy? So, hooray for boot-licking Lindsey Graham for an inspiring display.
P.S. your friend, John McCain, wouldn't approve.
Thomas Devane
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.