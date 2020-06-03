If the people on video in protests concerning the death of George Floyd causing property damage can be immediately arrested, people using unnecessary deadly force deliberately resulting in fatality can be immediately arrested.
Charges can be amended, prosecutorial cases built subsequently.
Julia Walker
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.