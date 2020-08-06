How on Earth can face coverings be scientifically studied or proven effective in a population that chooses their own?
The complexity of data analysis increases dramatically with variation. No one is separating and analyzing the diverse multitude of types and styles being worn. Unless you're wearing a portable respirator, the exhaled volume of your breath (that's not fogging up glasses) is dispersed into the surrounding area.
I spent a successful career in a medical device cleaning room manufacturing and design with exposure to pharmaceuticals, too. These "masks" I see people wearing don't stop particles at the virus micron level. Positive pressure clean room air systems typically filter down to 0.5 microns removing all dust and most airborne bacteria. At filtering 0.2 microns, that's essentially sterile air in pharmaceutical manufacturing.
During non-intensive care unit procedures, the University of Texas Medical Branch health care staff (love 'em) aren't breathing sterile air through a cheap surgical mask or plastic face shield. You're likely on antibiotics prior to (and post) hospital stay for a reason — avoidance of passing a bacterial infection; not to prevent any virus.
I never got a "flu shot," which isn't a vaccine, before or during any hospital stay.
Prove which mask works.
Michael Speck
Friendswood
(5) comments
Luckily there's always common sense to fall back on. Anyone who owns a shop vac understands how filters work. You don't need to filter down to the size of the virus, because the virus travels on snot blobs. You just need to stop the snot blobs. And you don't need to stop 100% of them. Perfect is the enemy of the good.
I've done my own experiments with cloth masks. They do a great job at limiting the velocity of the snot blob carrying breath that leaves your mouth. Here's a nice video that demonstrates that, with fire:
https://www.facebook.com/therealunclerob/videos/771971676906350
Your letter seems to be about the efficacy of cloth masks for protecting the wearer. That's not their purpose. Their purpose is to keep you from infecting others by reducing the velocity of your breath - and snot blobs.
Aside from common sense - we have the worldwide COVID experiment. In areas where there is high mask use, along with the other protocols, there is less spread of COVID, in areas where there is less mask use, there is more spread. Not rocket science.
BTW - a "flu shot" is absolutely a vaccine.
The term "vaccine" comes from the Latin vaccinus meaning "from cows", and the Latin word vacca meaning "cow". Edward Jenner used the cowpox virus to prevent smallpox.
There is no evidence masks work. In Japan where everyone wears a mask cases are skyrocketing. In Norway hardly anyone wears one and they have very few cases. Also, New Mexico cases have increased every since the mask mandate was issued.
Try a military style NBC (Nuclear, Biological, Chemical) mask. It looks like a "gas mask". But it will draw attention at Wal-Mart.
Any mask is better than no mask.
Where's your community spirit? Even if you, erroneously, don't think masks work - wear them to show your community spirit.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.