Trump won the election saying Mexico would pay for his wall. Now he wants us to pay $5 billion dollars for it. That's "The Art of the Deal" Trump style!
The massive corporate tax breaks have increased the national debt while reducing the public coffers. How are we to pay for needed infrastructure repairs to our roads, bridges and schools?
Brian Rank
Bayou Vista
