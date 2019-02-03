In response to the column by Bill Tinsley ("The argument for intelligent design in Psalms," The Daily News, Jan. 25): The information in human DNA would be equivalent to 12 sets of encyclopedias or 384 volumes, which would fill 48 feet of library shelves. But the size is only two millionths of a millimeter thick (1 inch equals 25.4 mm). A teaspoonful of DNA could contain all the information needed to build the proteins for all the species of organisms that have ever lived on the Earth and there would still be enough room left for all the information in every book ever written.
To believe that the genetic language code gradually evolved in Darwinian-style would break all the known rules of how matter, energy and the laws of nature work.
Carbon is made by merging three helium nuclei. Oxygen can be formed by the combination of a helium and a carbon. If resonance (energy) of carbon had been 4 percent lower there would be no carbon. If oxygen had been 1/2 percent higher all the carbon would have become oxygen. Accident or design?
We live in four dimensions, but according to Quantium physics there may be 10, 11 or 26 dimensions. This could show where heaven and hell are.
Robert Hart
Hitchcock
