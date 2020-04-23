Dr. Robin Armstrong took care of my husband for years in a nursing facility and did one hell of a job doing it.
The man from this area who questioned "who gave consent" for drug treatment written in a Houston newspaper article must've been drumming up business for a lawsuit and self-recognition because the article in the first paragraph said that the facility notified him of the treatment.
And Darlene Laakso, who questioned his Hippocratic oath, probably doesn't know what she's talking about ("Texas City doctor seems to have forgotten his oath," The Daily News, April 16).
Dr. Armstrong has chosen solely a career journey down a path that many physicians have not: taking good care of our elderly and at the very risk of his own health. That's what the Hippocratic oath is about. May God bless him and his staff.
Karen Abelow
Texas City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.