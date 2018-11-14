This is a letter of gratitude to the Rosenberg Library with its staff and volunteers.
I've enjoyed the library for five years as a newer resident of Galveston. The Friends of the Library Bookstore and the Galveston Reads program are wonderful. The quarterly museum book club is always an adventure with Eleanor Barton "digging out" finds within the fourth floor. And, Margaret Hand and Bonnie Baker at the reference desk are astute and friendly.
Dustan Archer and Ash Welborn have brought us, new this year — adult trivia night, game nights and other cool programs for adults. These new activities are fun, safe, stimulating and have enhanced my quality of life here on the island.
Kathy Link
Galveston
