In response to the letter by Gary Miller ("Democrats cheated to win the presidential election," The Daily News, Jan. 6): I would like to ask this gentleman for his proof of these accusations and how he knows them to be true. How does he know it wasn’t the Republicans that committed the fraud?
We all know that President Trump tried to underfund the postal service to suppress the mail-in vote.; that Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick offered $1 million dollars to prove voter fraud cases; and the Republican governor of Pennsylvania proved only three cases of fraud — and they were all committed by Republicans.
Abbott intentionally closed drop-off boxes so voters had to drive over 100 miles to cast their write-in ballots. This was voter suppression.
While writing this letter, I watched in dismay, live television reports of Trump supporters staging an insurrection to turn over the will of the people and keep President Trump in the White House. An attempt to destroy our democracy and create a dictatorship. I would like to see how Miller turns this around and blames the Democrats like he does everything else.
God said in Exodus 23:1: “You shall not spread a false report.”
L. Davied Bond
Bacliff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.