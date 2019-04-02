Mayor of Kemah, Carl Joiner, is running for re-election, and I urge Kemah voters to look at his record and vote for the future of Kemah. I've known Joiner since I bought my home in Kemah in 2011, supporting him through a city council campaign and seat, and two terms as mayor.
After some years of shady government and suspect activities, we now have a man of honesty and integrity at our helm. Joiner has built a vital and competent city staff and police department. Our community is growing, we're debt free, and we now enjoy amenities enjoyed in the past only in surrounding cities.
Let's support our city, particularly as we struggle with state Highway 146 construction and changes that may come from the state legislature. The mayor's job is to carry out the wishes of the city council, which currently is experiencing obstructive and destructive attempts to undermine our city.
Please vote for change on city council and for Mayor Carl Joiner.
Luann Lathrop
Kemah
