“Vote Democrat to help your children,” says Allen Townsend ("Voting Democrat is the only way to help our children," The Daily News, March 14).
OK, so why is it so competitive in today’s job market? Could it possibly be that education in fields some want to enter may be flooded with applicants? Could it be some parents haven't done their due diligence in instilling good work ethics early in life? Teaching one the value of going after something with all that you have to offer, and not sitting back “expecting” things to happen just because you get a college education.
Many blue collar workers earn a respectable living without a college education. Working in construction, mechanical or industrial fields may not be for everyone, but when so many graduates seek the same type of career, competition is hard. It’s hard to get a job in markets where there's so much competition. Take what they have to offer and work up the ladder.
Most of us started out barely making minimum wage, but hard work and due diligence will pay off. Blaming others or political parties seems to be the liberal approach. Blame capitalism, where those who work hard are rewarded, or embrace socialism, where entitlement and government provision is expected.
Chris Hines
Texas City
