I loved Jim Stevenson's commentary asking the city to plant more native plants as we recover from the February freeze ("Let's replace dead tropical plants with Texas natives," The Daily News, April 10-11).
Planting natives is one of the easiest and best things any of us can do to help our local ecosystem. Did you know a single oak tree can provide a home to hundreds of different types of butterflies and moths? And all those bugs are potential bird food.
A native tree is better than any bird feeder you can put in your backyard. Native flowers help feed the butterflies and bees found on our island.
And those bees aren't just pretty. They're critical to our food supply. Flowers like the yellow coreopsis and blanket flowers that are blooming now, as well as sunflowers, coneflowers and many kinds of sages, are wonderful and easy additions to a garden or pot. Texas sage is a beautiful native bush easy to find in local nurseries.
It's not a matter of either or. We can have our oleanders and palms but to help our island, our bugs and birds, and ourselves, we should plant more natives.
Check out the native plant finder and the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center for more information and lists of native plants.
Christopher Smith
Galveston
