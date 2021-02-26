It’s important to compliment people for their work ethic, commitment to do their best and on a job well done. Sunday night, Napoleon Morris and his crew with Galveston's public works department exemplified all of these fine attributes.
I had called the city to explain a problem with water backing up in my shower and toilet. It was determined the problem needed to be fixed on the city’s side of the sewer system. In addition to the efficiency and professionalism each of these four exhibited — I was most impressed with their friendly, personable service — considering it was after 1:30 a.m. Monday morning when they arrived and worked for over an hour to fix the problem. They returned the next night at 1:45 a.m. to finish the street repair where the asphalt had been cut out.
This quality of service — given the extreme conditions under which everyone had been working — was amazing. Each of these city employees should be commended for a job well done. Thank you to City Manager Brian Maxwell; Cindy DeWitt, my contact with public works; and to Mayor Craig Brown. This was a fine example of city employees at their best.
Robyn Bushong
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.