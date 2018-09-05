I’ve read that Beto O’Rourke voted against Harvey relief. It concerned me because it doesn’t jive with what I know about him. Could this be a chink in the armor of a man I admire?
I investigated multiple sources. This is what I learned:
True, Beto voted “no” on bill HR 3823, the Disaster Relief and Airport and Airway Extension Act of 2017 that included tax breaks for victims of hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. He supported parts of the bill, but voted “Nay” because it left out reauthorizing the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and Community Health Centers, whose funding was only days from expiring.
“Without returning this legislation for further improvement, I am not confident Congress would have reauthorized these programs,” he said.
However, Beto voted “Yea” on several other Harvey relief bills. One was HR 4667, a bill that appropriated $81 billion to federal agencies for emergency assistance related to hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria and other 2017 natural disasters.
I didn’t know what I’d find when I began my search. Beto did not disappoint. It is up to each of us to learn about a candidate’s accurate voting record.
Kathleen Sukiennik
Galveston
