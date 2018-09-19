For people supporting Beto O'Rourke, you are basing your support emotionally and not rationally.
We moved to Dickinson from El Paso a month ago, and we love it.
Beto is a deceiver. He doesn't even use his birth name. He uses his punk rock band name from high school. Fact: He's for impeachment of President Trump. Fact: He's for illegal immigration. Fact: He's against tariff equality. Fact: He has never gotten involved in VA hospitals being built over six years — and still not in his political sight for much needed veterans.
He has a boyish smile. He has not helped residents in El Paso. He belongs to the corrupt "good old boys" of El Paso. If you want a politician vote Beto. If you want a public servant who cares about Texas and America, vote for Ted Cruz.
Jeff Miller
Dickinson
