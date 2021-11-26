Indoctrination is an interesting word, defined as the process of instructing a person or group to accept a set of beliefs uncritically. League City Councilman Justin Hicks joined the “Book Banning Cavalry” and called for the removal of literature he, and a select few, find offensive ("Book on sex prompts district to evaluate library policies," The Daily News, Nov. 23).
A parent claimed they don't wish to have conversations about sexuality with their children. "Sex is a Funny Word" simplifies questions about sex and its meanings. The author intends to open talks to allow caregivers to answer questions of pre-adolescent children. This parent said that this book is “indoctrination” due to their inability to have a discussion.
Public libraries, including schools, should supply resources for informational and enlightenment purposes, not being excluded by origin or opinions, according to the American Library Association bylaws. Removal of materials forces biased obligations onto communities — an act of indoctrination fueled by implicit bias of a select group.
Another title in question describes the fall of a democratic nation reverted to totalitarian rule also began with literary censorship and history. Texas is not Gilead. Literature is vital to a functioning society. Call your local librarians to show them your support for upholding their duties of enriching knowledge for our communities. Knowledge is power.
