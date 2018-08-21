I enjoyed reading Angie Brown’s guest column (“Teen Health Center is here for those who need it," The Daily News, July 16). What an amazing resource for the Galveston, La Marque and Texas City communities. The services offered at these six school-based clinics are priceless — literally. Medical and mental health services are offered for free.
The children in our community are able to access the services of the Teen Health Center by visiting a clinic in their district. From getting sports physicals to sore throats to counseling — the center offers it all. I am thankful I live in a community that values the wellness of the whole child. If you would like to learn more about all the services at the Teen Health Center, visit www.teenhealthcenter.org.
Julie Schmid
Galveston
