The residents of Galveston are lucky to have a good group running for mayor. I would like to recommend Bill Keese for your consideration.
Keese is a former state representative and is knowledgeable in the ways of Austin, the legislature and the various agencies. We will be seeing more of Austin in our future. Already Austin has told cities they cannot limit fracking, cannot preserve trees and cannot specify building materials. More and more Austin wants to tell local communities what to do.
We could use Keese as our mayor who knows the players and how they work in Austin.
Keese has a vision for the future. He's not preoccupied with the past or who hurt who how and when. He recommends a vision we can all embrace and seeks to work toward that vision. He believes we have an opportunity to leverage our quality of life into economic development that's based on people and not on capital investment that might be subject to inundation.
Keese stands above the fray and stands ready to move Galveston forward.
Curtiss Brown
Galveston
