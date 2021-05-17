The reason there's a shortage of workers is because businesses want young people. There are elderly people willing to work, but they're not considered for employment.
I'm 72 years old, and I have been applying for jobs for over a year. I can't even get an interview.
Stop blaming unemployment dollars for the job shortage. If they really wanted to hire people, they would consider hiring those 55 and older.
We're dependable and have a strong work ethic. We're being overlooked for the younger generation.
Carolyn Bowman
Texas City
They are just afraid you will get their job.
