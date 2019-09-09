Leonard Woolsey, thank you for your editorial and the “call to action” ("Odessa, Santa Fe connected forever," The Daily News, Sept. 6). You are right on. Keep up the good work.
The violence is out of control and the times require people with a “backbone” and courage, and the wisdom to act for the good of all.
Maris Helfrich
Galveston
