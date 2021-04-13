Companies have one real purpose, that’s to make money; and while that single-mindedness of effort isn't always sympathetic, it's necessary to the success of the business.
Companies are directed by the CEO who pretty much determines what everyone else is going to do. So, when you hear that some company opposes the direction of a state or the country, what you're hearing is the individual opinion of the CEO.
It's not all the good people who make up that company talking about opposing the direction of people elected to make those decisions — it’s the big guy.
And you should be aware that the big guy may be being coerced by an even bigger guy. In either case, they've already had more than a fair say in our lives with campaign contributions. The lobbyists have so much sway in what gets considered, please don’t let the companies have a second shot by trying to sway public opinion after the fact.
A company that makes jet engines for fighter planes may think that war is a good idea; do you agree?
Kenneth Davis Sr.
Bayou Vista
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.