Recently, the STEM/Biomedical programs at Ball High School held a gala ribbon cutting for two unique science labs to be incorporated into the school curriculum.
The labs, a synthetic cadaver gross anatomy lab and a biotech hands-on cell culture lab, were opened due to the efforts of many persons in the Galveston school system, science, technology, engineering and math department and administration at Ball High School, and the advisory committee to the STEM/Biomedical programs who are parents, faculty and interested adults who wish to see the best in our island's education.
These labs are college level, and among the first of their kind in a public high school program anywhere in Texas or the United States.
We owe a debt of gratitude to the hard work and leadership of Dr. Julia Ramirez, STEM principal, and also the particular dedication and involvement far above her required job as a teacher, Michelle Puig.
She attended courses to learn about science curriculum for these labs, and then assembled the labs after hours for a long period of time. The administration, including Superintendent Kelli Moulton and Principal Joseph Pillar, were behind us all the way.
High school education doesn't have to be boring.
Bruce Leipzig
Galveston
(2) comments
Great teachers and principals, with a little extra cash, can do amazing things to change the trajectory for a whole generation of students.
Thank you, Dr. Leipzig, for your leadership and contribution to these projects!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.