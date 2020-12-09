Just a 10th of a degree every year adds up at one point. Soon, the world will be a burning ball of flames that will no longer be inhabitable.
It's crucial that our and future generations begin even bigger steps in defending the Earth from greenhouse gases and pollution, while fighting climate change through recycling.
To defend the Earth from greenhouse gases is to take on recycling as a normal part of our life. When waste is disposed of, it creates gases, reduces oxygen levels and creates more carbon dioxide in the Earth’s environment, damaging it and causing climate change where it may be uninhabitable.
Thus, one very effective way to solve the problem is using recycling, as it reduces carbon emissions, which is a big part in fighting greenhouse gases and climate change.
Recycling leads to a healthier world including a benefited economy. A 75 percent national recycling rate would create nearly 2.3 million jobs, while reducing pollution by 2030.
Get up and begin a recycle system in your house. Find out how you can dispose of reusable waste the right way. Understand what can be reused and what cannot; help the planet out.
Fabian Flores
League City
