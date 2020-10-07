It's glaringly evident that The Daily News isn't partisan when commentaries like David Hardee’s are published ("President Trump's one flaw has served the nation well," The Daily News, Oct. 6).
What cloud did he fall off of? Even the title of the commentary is ridiculously hilarious. How can we be proud of “bully, beast energy,” which is what this is.
Hardee carefully avoids mentioning the real problems facing our country that his leader has failed to address, much less solve. The country is in dire straits, and Donald Trump cannot be allowed to be “taken off the hook.”
His “magical, self-serving thinking” and irascible nature doesn't “serve us well" as Hardee promotes in his commentary.
What we need in a leader is intelligent professionalism, knowledge and competency, as well as dignity and one who really works for the benefit of all and our beloved democracy, not for his own selfish goals.
Maris Helfrich
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.