Joan Oelze wrote a 14 1/2-inch column about the importance of this year's census without once mentioning its real purpose ("Now's time to get prepared for census count," The Daily News, Jan. 27).
Contrary to her words, that purpose isn't supposed to be distributing goodies from the government. Nor is it supposed to be providing demographic information for nosy bureaucrats.
That purpose, which the Constitution makes clear, is reapportioning the House of Representatives (Texas should gain two or three seats, while California stands to lose that many).
Oelze is correct that the census is important. But the reason is making sure that we receive proper representation in the House — not getting a few more dollars back from Washington.
Yale Woodford
Texas City
