In response to the letter by Matt Fleming ("I'm voting for Jackie Peden," The Daily News, Dec. 24): Term limits can be debated where no special prior knowledge is needed. This is different with positions like the sheriff, judges, district attorney and more.
They can be opposed if considered ineffective or in violation, but term limits shouldn't be applied. We can discuss city council. I favor four-year terms. It's difficult to do a good job in two years.
In the coming election, I see no need to change. We have an excellent sheriff, great judges and clerks. For Cheryl Johnson, tax assessor/collector is the wrong title. It should state “multiple tasks office fighting for the taxpayer.” That's what Johnson does. And when you analyze how she does it, you come to the conclusion that a lot of knowledge is needed, gained in part from experience.
For Jackie Peden, I give her the tenacity of running marathons is remarkable. I ran a few. However, to “run” the tax office needs a different training. That’s what I suggest. Before applying for this position, get the real training needed — until Johnson retires.
We need to vote for Cheryl Johnson.
Willi Luthy
Galveston
