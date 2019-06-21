A recent editorial by Leonard Woolsey talks about the LGBTQ+ flag being painted on a crosswalk in front of city hall ("Rainbow crosswalk makes important statement," The Daily News, June 11).
Woolsey goes on to mention the many churches, synagogues and mosques residing in Galveston proper as if these three religions accept and condone the lifestyle. In reality, all three religions consider homosexuality a sin, two of which will pray for the practitioner and one which will cut your head off for the practice, if given the chance.
Now the question begs to be answered, if city hall had painted the moon and star, the Star of David, or the cross on the public crosswalk would the vaunted American Civil Liberties Union have come out in force?
Bruce Luerson
La Marque
(1) comment
I hadn't even thought of that question. If you're really interested, why not ask them?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.