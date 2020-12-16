Randy Weber never ceases to disappoint. He's our congressman, whether he realizes it or not. By joining the amicus brief, he's saying he doesn't care that District 14 is a diverse area that's praying for peace.
He doesn't care.
He puts up campaign signs every two years and he's elected, well, because he's a Republican.
He refuses to take time to answer emails and phone calls and simply exists as a cave dweller in Washington.
Beware. Some of us are wishing for a different Republican — one that will represent the people — or perhaps a Democrat.
Terry Gaustad
Santa Fe
Terry Gaustad of Santa Fe. Don't you remember when Randy Weber was in Santa Fe, Texas? I've talked with him on several occasions IN PERSON when he was in the area. I even recorded his speech at Hitchcock High School's Commencement. Time to take the blinders off. The majority of Galveston Countians re-elected him back on November 3rd. And in the Republican primaries last March, Randy won with 84.68% of the vote. So the majority of your Santa Fe and Galveston County neighbors believe he's doing a good job. If you don't like him that's your problem.
