Kudos to you, Leonard Woolsey, and The Daily News organization and staff on what you're doing to celebrate this significant event for women and our great country ("'Forward through the darkness, forward into light,'" The Daily News, Aug. 14).

Thank you for your inspiring and important words and actions.

“Forward into Light.”

Maris Helfrich

Galveston

