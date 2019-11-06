As we continue to read positive reports in The Daily News of the Port of Galveston’s economic growth and vision, I feel that congratulations are in order for Port Director Rodger Rees, his staff and members of the Galveston Wharves board of trustees who share in and support Rees’s vision.
It’s impressive to see continued expansion of cruise ship operations and port utilization, plans for a traffic study, and implementation of a strategic master plan to guide port investments. Under Rees’s leadership, the port achieved record revenues in 2018.
I’m excited about the port’s direction and vision. I'm also impressed with the port leadership team making the necessary tough decisions to make our port better. I also had to make these types of decisions when I was president and CEO of University Bank and mayor of Galveston.
Let us stand together and acknowledge the great job Rees has done in the relatively short time he has been with the port. I encourage all trustees and the community to continue to support his efforts to move the port to a better future.
Roger “Bo” Quiroga
Galveston
