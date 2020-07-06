The mayor and city council should explain the rationale for closing Galveston beaches and parking on the seawall for the Fourth of July but allowing the Pleasure Pier, fishing piers and hotel pools to be open and crowded.
As the mayor has stated, his goal was to limit tourists on the island. The more logical rationale instead of closing the beaches to keep tourists from the island would've been to shut all hotels and temporary rentals.
If day-trippers are a concern, then set up a checkpoint on the causeway to limit island access to residents and island workers.
Chris Hendrix
Galveston
