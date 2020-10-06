Can't say I've read a commentary as well thought out and illuminating as Ed Fowler's ("Christian faith does not guarantee dogmatic thinking," The Daily News, Oct. 1).
To add a small comment: I saw, on a political show, a snippet of Amy Coney Barrett speaking informally to a group at Notre Dame. She said, "life is hard, but fortunately it's short." She was smiling, but I don't believe she was joking.
A safe bet is that she's not only an accomplished woman, but also a woman that enjoys her life.
Still, the reality of a religious conviction is that life is short. The commentator, who's a conservative, said, "that's a beautiful thought."
I agree.
Jose L. Ochoa
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.