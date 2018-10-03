California just passed a law forcing so called “net neutrality.” Texas should not.
There's no problem with the internet. It's not a problem that some types of use should be charged differently and have different services. After the so-called net neutrality regulations were scrapped, there has been a big expansion of new capacity planned and built. The internet continues to become faster, cheaper and more reliable, and there are no problems in sight.
Net neutrality is not about a specific set of objectives. The push for net neutrality was a political invention to create a new class of very wealthy political donors. It was an attempt to bring that part of our world under government control for the purpose of fundraising. If government is involved, the doors are open for endless regulatory tinkering, which must be supported or opposed by politicians, who will listen to their funding sources.
We are reaping the benefits of a free market. Let’s see the demands for net neutrality for what they are, the corrupt inventions of a political class obsessed with control and money.
Dick Illyes
Libertarian candidate for State Rep. District 24
League City
