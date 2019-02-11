A wonderful thing happened last week in the parking lot at the corner of 6th Street and Eighth Avenue in Texas City.
County residents disturbed by all the tragic things happening in our area all agreed something drastic needed to be done.
So, regardless of the cold front coming in, 60 or more people gathered there on that parking lot for two hours and lifted up the county, Texas City, La Marque, all cities, mayors, police, fire, EMT personnel, and each person living in this area in strong, fervent prayer. Truly binding satan from this area and asked God to bring it back to where Satan has no control.
It was then decided to meet at the same time on the first Thursday of each month at the same location to pray in unity for this to happen. The next one will be March 7.
So, why don't you come and join other Christians in the area to pray in faith, and watch God at work. He tells us where two or more gather together in prayer He is there, and also tells us if we don't ask for this we won't receive it. Come and put the devil to flight, and receive a blessing in doing this.
Dorothy Hamilton
La Marque
