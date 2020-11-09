Your editorial to "lose the electoral college" clearly shows your left/progressive leanings ("No matter who wins, let's lose the Electoral College," The Daily News, Nov. 4).
Our founders gave us a democratic republic that the rights of even a single citizen cannot be trounced by the majority. You would have our country ruled by elite leftists in the highly populated inner cities; that would be fine with you, but not with those living in "real America" who shouldn't have to kowtow to what folks in New York City and Los Angeles want to dictate to all of us.
Our Founding Fathers were divinely inspired and got it right — our rights are given to us by God and should never be taken away by any majority. We should insist on a government that is of, by and for all people, not just the majority.
In reporting, you continue to push your agenda rather than allowing the citizens to know all of the facts, using words like "foggy past" and "terrified of real democracy" instead of the brilliant framework of our country that has never been paralleled — shame on you. And you wonder why the media cannot be trusted? Maybe if you would just tell the whole truth.
Michelle Davis
League City
