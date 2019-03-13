Women artists create work for our enjoyment, and inspire us with the power of their imaginations. Galveston County is rich with talented women artists making our communities more beautiful and thoughtful places.
Women have taken leadership roles such as: Kimber Fountain, chair, Arts and Historic Preservation Advisory Board, and Amy Owens, of Clay Cup Studios. Owens has given generously to our community working jointly with the Turtle Island Restoration Network and the city of Galveston implementing the “Turtles About Town” public art project.
There's nothing easy about running a small business in the arts. Women have also stepped into arts businesses like Samantha Edwards, owner of From the HeART Gallery and Affaire d’Art.
Outstanding mid-career women artists: Gay Paratore (oil and acrylic) and Ruth Ann Rickman (photojournalist), who have presented their work locally and nationally. The next generation of women artists such as Rosa Morgan (novelist, poet, pen and ink) and Elizabeth Duffy Wilson (graphite) has found our communities rich in inspiration.
Not familiar with their art? G. Lee Gallery, is hosting its fifth Support Women Artists Now celebration with a juried art competition on April 13. Join us in supporting women artists.
George Douglas Lee
Galveston
