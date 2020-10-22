I read that Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said poll workers would be fined if they insisted voters wear a mask in order to vote ("Maskless voters can't be turned away, Galveston County judge orders," The Daily News, Oct. 17). In fact, there was a photo of him voting at the polls without a mask.

Can this be the person voted into a position of influence and power that ignores the overwhelming scientific evidence showing the importance of wearing a mask to prevent the transmission of a deadly virus on his constituents? For shame, Judge Henry.

I care enough about myself and my community to wear a mask in public places. Why don't you?

Sandra Sullivan

Galveston

Carlos Ponce

Sandra, he's following the Executive Order set up by Governor Abbott. A county judge cannot pick and choose which laws to follow and which not to.

Craig Mason

Your right Carlos election laws are election laws. My concern is the 1000 dollar fine that has not been voted on by the county commissioners. I feel like Henry is going to get into a prolonged legal battle over this. He has a propensity to be litigious as we have seen in the past. Hope I am wrong.

