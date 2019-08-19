I’m responding to the article regarding Galveston leaders asking the infamous question if the residents can get along with the tourist that come to the city throughout the year, which is mainly during the summer ("More meetings planned to hash out interlocal agreement," The Daily News, Aug. 14).
I think the relationship between the tourist and the residents of Galveston wouldn’t be so bad if the leaders would put as much of an effort into accommodating the residents as they do for the tourist. We all know when tourist come to visit the city of Galveston, leaders go above and beyond to make sure the tourist are welcome.
However, with that also being said, it does tend to create a problem when it comes to the residents who need to maneuver through the city just to go about our day (whether going to work or leisure time).
It’s my desire the leaders will take more time to listen to the concerns the residents have about this issue instead of just "sweeping it under the rug."
Vivian Dickie
Galveston
