When I first met Carl Gustafson, he was dressed in bunker gear and had stepped into my lab building while taking a break from refinery fire brigade training. At that time, he was a single father working as a refinery inspector, and putting himself through engineering school at Old Dominion University. As we became better acquainted, I grew to appreciate his kindness, intelligence, honesty, determination, and principled approach to everything that he did in life.
I've seen these traits in action over the years in so many different situations, whether he was managing a huge project at work, coaching our daughter’s softball team, caring for an elderly parent, or advocating for adoptees’ rights. These traits are also the foundation for Carl’s service to our community as a Friendswood city council member.
They've governed the actions he has taken with regard to ensuring the safety and reliability of city infrastructure, promoting economic development that's consistent with our community values, honoring our local heroes, and maximizing resources for fire, police, EMS, facilities, parks and recreation, while being a careful steward of the city’s finances.
Please join me in supporting my husband Carl Gustafson for re-election to Friendswood City Council, Position 6.
Theresa Gustafson
Friendswood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.