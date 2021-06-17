Where are we going when it comes to priorities for our legislators to have a legitimate interest in?
It appears that when it comes to voting rights, the Republicans have come up with yet another gimmick to suppress the voting rights of the lower classes of Americans.
Granted, the opposition will attempt to discourage these actions, but unfortunately they don't have the power to stop the majority of Republicans in the legislature.
Then there are the actions taken to suspend unemployment benefits of those who really need them. The pandemic is still here. Employment opportunities don't have enough safeguards in place to prevent employees from carrying the virus home to their families yet.
Then there's the electric power grid fiasco. Legislators have taken a minor step to alleviate the problem. Instead, it looks like they have the money to carry on with the Trump wall but not enough to legitimately address the power grid problems.
So, all in all it looks like the Texas government isn't very much concerned regarding the needs of Texans.
George A. Laiacona Jr.
Galveston
