The left and Democrats are always saying that President Trump is lying, cheating and stealing. But they're never asked to give an example because they can't without lying.
Remember, from 2016 to 2019 there were 19 Democrat lawyers trying to find any lying, cheating and stealing by President Trump. They found nothing.
Whereas, there are plenty of documents and witnesses on Democrats lying, cheating and stealing.
Next time a leftist or Democrat accuses the president of wrongdoing, ask, name one, with proof.
Herbert Frankovich
Texas City
